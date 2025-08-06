Sophie Cunningham admits her take on dildo-gate 'did not age well'
By Tyler Reed
The WNBA is hitting new levels of popularity each and every time the players take the floor this season.
Unfortunately, the league is dealing with something that I don' think anyone could have ever expected before the start of the season.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham continue to hilariously chirp one another on TikTok
For some ignorant reason, fans have been throwing dildos on the floor during games, and it happened again on Tuesday night when the Indiana Fever met the Los Angeles Sparks.
Yes, I can't believe this is something I am even typing, but a third green dildo was thrown on the floor, which looked like it was directed at Sophie Cunningham.
Earlier this month, Cunningham posted on X that fans should stop throwing things at the players before someone gets hurt. That obviously didn't work, so now Cunningham is trying to appeal to those who find it funny.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham gets pro wrestling pitch after emerging as Caitlin Clark's enforcer
The Fever star said her take did not age well after asking fans to stop throwing objects at them on the court.
In all seriousness, it is lame that anyone would do this. It's almost as lame as Texas Tech throwing tortillas on their football field. Still, can one just let athletes play the games that we pay to go watch? No one wants to see a player get hurt because some moron is throwing a dildo.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: National League MVP race gets major dark horse candidate in Phillies star
NFL: ESPN analyst believes Denver Broncos' ceiling this season is a Super Bowl appearance
NBA: Celtics star states NBA championship goal despite Jayson Tatum's absence
SPORTS MEDIA: Shaquille O’Neal makes bizarre dress bet over Cowboys-Eagles clash
VIRAL: Humpback whale frighteningly crashes into fishing boat off coast of New Hampshire