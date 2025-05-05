Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley spotted clubbing with famous actor
By Matt Reed
Winning a Super Bowl can be a career highlight for any NFL player, but after the whirlwind year that Saquon Barkley had after joining the Philadelphia Eagles from the New York Giants it felt like the ultimate signature moment.
RELATED: NFL teams with easiest and hardest schedules in 2025
Since winning the title with Philly in February, Barkley has only seen his stardom rise to new heights, including the running back spending time with president Donald Trump and the First Family recently.
While Barkley has always been very quiet and managed to keep himself out of the public eye, he's certainly becoming more involved in the media on a daily basis. That includes him being seen clubbing with Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet recently, something that many wouldn't have had on their bingo card in the past.
The reality is though that Barkley has earned his time off after a phenomenal 2024 season that nearly saw him break Eric Dickerson's single-season regular season rushing yards record.
Barkley went on to break the record for most yards in the regular season and postseason combined after eclipsing the 2,500 yard mark.
