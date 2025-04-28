Saquon Barkley responds to Donald Trump backlash ahead of Eagles White House visit
By Josh Sanchez
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to make a trip to the White House to visit President Donald Trump and celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ahead of their official visit on Monday, April 28, one of the team's stars made a premature visit and spent the end of the weekend with Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The two enjoyed a meal together and, according to the NFL star, a round of golf, before flying to D.C. for the White House visit on Marine One.
Barkley received a lot of backlash for the visit with the president, and he has since responded to the criticism.
"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote on X. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.
"Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."
Barkley clearly doesn't care about the public backlash and is willing to fully embrace his championship celebration.
During the 2024 season, Barkley rushed for a league-high 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 33 catches for another 278 yards and two scores.
