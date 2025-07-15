Streamer IShowSpeed humbles former NFL star Robert Griffin III in Estonia race
By Matt Reed
IShowSpeed might just be one of the most viewed celebrities in the world because of his outlandish behavior online and his obsession with athletes and sports like soccer, however, there's a reason why the popular YouTuber has his name.
The YouTube star has made a living out of boasting about his incredible speed in running races, and that's been the case when he's taken on a variety of public figures, including recently with former NFL player Ashton Hall.
However, this time IShowSpeed found himself in Estonia when he met up with ex-Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III for several races against the player that used to pride himself on his pace that lit up defenses.
Speed took no mercy though and beat Griffin III in two different races, and that's when the influencer proceeded to talk trash to the longtime football player.
