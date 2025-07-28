Stephen A. Smith drags Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones for comments on Micah Parsons saga
By Tyler Reed
You are not going to believe this, but the Dallas Cowboys are once again dragging a contract extension with a star player.
Oh, you do believe that. Of course you do! It wouldn't be an official NFL preseason without the Cowboys not wanting to pay a star player like Micah Parsons.
On Sunday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones mentioned to the media that Parsons has to want to get paid in order for the team to get a deal done.
Now, what that means, I have no idea. But the Cowboys' front office got what they wanted because the comments went viral and have now hit the ears of ESPN media megastar Stephen A. Smith.
Smith's reaction to those comments are exactly what you would have hoped for, and for a rare moment, I agree with Smith.
The ESPN personality took the younger Jones to a Comedy Central level roast with his reaction to the comments made about Parsons.
Smith stated that Stephen only has the position that he has because of who his daddy is. I mean, that's not a joke, that's just a fact.
However, the Joneses are eating this up in the office today. Both Stephen and Jerry Jones are probably chomping at the bit to answer questions about Smith's comments. What a franchise, am I right?
