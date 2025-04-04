Stephen Curry wants constant 'judging' of Warriors player to stop
By Joe Lago
The Golden State Warriors' two-timeline approach was intensely scrutinized while the team struggled to play .500 basketball before the NBA trade deadline. What exactly was ownership's priority? Maximizing Stephen Curry's final years, or preserving the team's collection of young talent?
Golden State acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat without dealing any of its key pieces for a post-Curry future. Still, questions persisted about Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody and their ability to be key contributors on a contender.
MORE: Steph Curry shares surprising thoughts on retirement and his basketball future
Even with the Warriors' ascension to fifth place in the Western Conference, the criticism of Kuminga hasn't ceased. His uneven performances since returning from a two-month layoff due to an ankle injury have been the subject of postgame discussions on social media.
On Thursday, Curry called for the nonstop Kuminga consternation to end.
"I think we need to just let this guy play basketball," Curry told reporters. "We don’t have to have a declaration after every game. We don’t have to be in a situation where we are judging every minute he’s out there."
Curry came to the defense of Kuminga after the 22-year-old forward played a key role on both ends of the floor in Golden State's 123-116 victory over the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Curry engaged in yet another memorable showdown with LeBron James, scoring a game-high 37 points to offset his Olympic teammate's 33. Kuminga's contributions off the bench served as a reminder of his tantalizing potential. The 2021 No. 7 overall pick finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr liked how Kuminga embraced "the role that we really needed from him" in a game the Warriors desperately needed to win.
"Just played a really, really solid game," Kerr told reporters. "Did exactly what we needed to help us win."
Draymond Green said he and Golden State's leaders have "challenged" Kuminga "to step up on the defensive end." Against the Lakers, Kuminga took it upon himself to seek the toughest assignments of checking James and Luka Doncic.
"He was great offensively, but he was even better defensively," Green said of Kuminga.
The Warriors extended their win streak to four games to remain fifth in the West and stay a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. A loss would've sent Golden State tumbling down to eighth and Play-In Tournament territory.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: Who are the highest paid MLB managers? One new contract for 2025 breaks previous record
NBA: Carmelo Anthony reveals the surprising NBA team he wants to purchase
CBB: Top collegiate NIL earners over the past year
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne goes preppy schoolgirl, Paul Skenes rocks middle-aged gym teacher fit in GQ
VIRAL: Pirates closer Dennis Santana goes viral for wearing shorts on mound