Stephen Curry injury status revealed ahead of Warriors’ Game 2
The Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, making quite a statement. However, the night came with a dampener that might jeopardize their playoff future this season.
Stephen Curry's injury has cast a doubt over the rest of the series an,d indeed, the postseason for Golden State. After playing for just 13 minutes, Curry hobbled off the court with what appeared to be a strained hamstring.
"Golden State's Stephen Curry has sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and will be ruled out for Game 2 against Minnesota on Thursday, sources tell ESPN," Charania wrote in a post on X.
"It's the first strained muscle of Curry's career, so the exact return timetable is unclear due to the first rehab like this."
A Grade 1 hamstring strain can knock a player out of contention for about 10 days, which Warriors fans will be hoping isn't the case here. The playoffs tend to involve stars playing through some injury, but the team wouldn't want to rush Curry back either.
Having stolen Game 1 in Minnesota, the Warriors have a bit of a cushion for the rest of the series. In Curry's absence, the scoring load will fall on Jimmy Butler, who averaged 18.6 points per game during their first series.
The Warriors will also have to rely on scoring from players like Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski, who will need to step up. But if Curry is unable to return during the series, it will be a significant advantage for the Timberwolves.
