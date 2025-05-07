Buddy Hield has embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in Warriors win over Timberwolves
By Joe Lago
Buddy Hield shot 0-for-7 in the first half on Tuesday, and that wasn't even the most embarrassing thing he did in the Golden State Warriors' 99-88 road upset of the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 1-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.
Hield began Game 1 wearing the wrong shorts, an infraction noticed by the Timberwolves bench. The Warriors guard had to leave the court to put on the correct shorts, so he called a timeout just 61 seconds into the game. After the confusion, Golden State was hit with a delay of game violation.
The fact that the wardrobe malfunction was of Hield's own doing is no surprise. The carefree Bahamian, who's in his first season with the Warriors, is beloved by his teammates for his always-upbeat mood and quirky personality.
Hield gave his version of what happened with his shorts while sharing the postgame podium with Jimmy Butler. The two have been playfully adversarial since Butler joined Golden State in a season-saving trade with the Miami Heat.
"Jimmy switched it out. It's Jimmy's fault," Hield said. "Jimmy switched it out, and that's what happened.
"So when I was looking for my shorts, I thought they were the right ones, and he said, 'Yo, put these on.'"
"That's what you're going with?" an incredulous Butler said.
"Yeah," Hield replied. "It was Jimmy's fault."
Both Butler and Hield deserve much of the credit for shouldering the scoring load without Steph Curry, who scored just 13 points and played only 13 minutes after suffering a left hamstring strain that will surely force him to miss Thursday's Game 2.
Butler and Hield combined for 13 of the Warriors' 19 fourth-quarter points. Hield bounced back from missing his first eight shots to score a game-high 24 points with five 3-pointers. Butler produced another all-round floor game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
