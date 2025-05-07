Steph Curry injury casts doubt over Warriors' postseason run
By Joe Lago
The Golden State Warriors began their run of championships in 2015 under the slogan "Strength in Numbers." While the Warriors had all-time great shooters in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, they took great pride in unleashing a deep roster to overwhelm opponents.
The old motto about conquering foes collectively will take on renewed importance with the expected absence of Curry.
Curry played just 13 minutes Tuesday in Golden State's 99-88 Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves after straining his left hamstring. He is considered day-to-day and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday morning, but coach Steve Kerr admitted it's "hard to imagine" Curry will play in Thursday's Game 2.
Curry reportedly limped his way out of the Target Center.
"I talked to him at halftime. He's obviously crushed," Kerr told reporters. "But the guys picked him up and played a great game.
"Obviously, we're all concerned about Steph, but it's part of the game. Guys get hurt and you move on. Our guys did a great job of moving on and getting a great win, 48 hours after a Game 7 road win (in Houston)."
"It's an amazing group of guys. They compete, they're together, been the best defense in the league since the Jimmy (Butler) trade. And that's what's keeping us afloat."
Curry grabbed the back of his hamstring early in the second quarter and kept pawing at it after making a floater in the lane. He exited the game with 8:19 left in the first half and finished with 13 points.
The Warriors successfully navigated the rest of the night behind a stifling defense anchored by Draymond Green and clutch shot-making late by Buddy Hield (game-high 24 points), Butler (20 points) and Gary Payton II (eight points, two 3-pointers).
"He knows and we know how much easier the game is for us whenever he's hooping at a high level," Butler said of Curry. "I think we're all prepared to compete and win without him. We don't want to ... but we may have to."
Kerr acknowledged Golden State's ability to push forward in the playoffs without Curry in 2016 and 2018. However, those teams got to rely on the aforementioned strength of a very deep squad.
For the current Warriors, the blueprint for success will be very different.
"It's about the intensity, the heart, the fight," Kerr said. "And if you do that and give yourself a chance, then you just find ways to score."
