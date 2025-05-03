Mike Tirico exits Kentucky Derby coverage after allergic reaction
By Tyler Reed
The biggest race in the world of horse racing took place on Saturday. The Kentucky Derby has basically become a national holiday for the residents of Louisville, Kentucky.
Each year, stars from every walk of life fly in to see the historic race, and this year was no different. NBC is on duty covering the big event.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne roasted for her awkward Kentucky Derby appearance
One of the biggest names under the NBC sports media umbrella is Mike Tirico. Tirico is the voice of 'Sunday Night Football' and was going to be a major part of derby coverage.
However, it appears Tirico's big weekend in Kentucky has been put on hold after the broadcaster suffered an allergic reaction.
The network announced that Tirico had to step away after he had a reaction due to his nut allergy earlier today.
Unfortunate news for the legendary broadcaster. However, if we're being honest, he's not really missing anything.
I haven't watched a derby since Big Brown was the winner. Does Big Brown still race? Probably not, but if he did, I would root for him.
Another derby year in the books, and by tomorrow, many of us won't even remember the name of the winner. Hopefully, all your bets hit, and today you are soaking up the sun on a brand new yacht you paid for with your winnings.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Red Sox star leaves field on stretcher after freak injury
CBB: Gilbert Arenas shares heartwarming update on son Alijah after recent health scare
NFL: Warren Moon reveals Tennessee Titans set to unveil new uniforms
NBA: LeBron James says 'ain't my job' to worry about Luka Doncic's future with Lakers
VIRAL: Livvy Dunne flaunts intricate pink hat, matching minidress for Kentucky Oaks