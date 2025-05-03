Iconic Kentucky Derby cocktail is being sold for an outrageous price
By Matt Reed
The Kentucky Derby has a lot of historic traditions that will carry on ahead of the 151st running of the event at Churchill Downs this weekend, and one of them involves a signature drink that is a fan favorite in Louisville, Kentucky.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne roasted for her awkward Kentucky Derby appearance
Mint Julep is an iconic cocktail featured at the derby every year, but this year's version has a special edition added to it. Two versions of the drink will feature either 24-karat gold-plated cups or silver ones that are being sold for $5,000 and $1,000, respectively.
Only 151 cocktails are being at the Kentucky Derby, and despite the outrageous price tag it's all for a good cause. All proceeds from the beverages will be benefitting charities.
Even for patrons that aren't opting for the special-edition drinks will be forced to fork up a lot of money to get their choice of beverages with Kentucky Derby prices known to be very high.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Red Sox star leaves field on stretcher after freak injury
CBB: Gilbert Arenas shares heartwarming update on son Alijah after recent health scare
NFL: Warren Moon reveals Tennessee Titans set to unveil new uniforms
NBA: LeBron James says 'ain't my job' to worry about Luka Doncic's future with Lakers
VIRAL: Livvy Dunne flaunts intricate pink hat, matching minidress for Kentucky Oaks