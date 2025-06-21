Team USA U16 Women's team smashes Panama 131-12 at 2025 AmeriCup
By Tyler Reed
When it comes to the game of hoops, it's easy to see why countries around the world are not fans of playing Team USA.
Let's face the facts, we've been the standard bearer of basketball play for decades, and now, the younger generation is making their own mark.
Team USA Women's U16 team met Panama in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup on Friday. It was a meeting that Panama would soon like to forget.
It was over before it even began, but Team USA's 48 point first quarter was a great indicator that they would cruise to a staggering 131-12 victory over Panama.
No, that is not a typo, which I'm pretty good at doing. Team USA won by 119 points. Is there even a reason to make Panama finish a game like this? To no surprise, Panama did not score double digits in any quarter of the loss, including a zero point performance in the fourth quarter.
The win puts Team USA in the semifinals, where they meet a Mexico team that is hoping to not lose by less than 100 points. Put the word out, the future of women's basketball in America seems to be in great hands. The semifinal meeting with Mexico is set for later today.
