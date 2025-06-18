Caitlin Clark makes strong statement following in-game WNBA brawl
Caitlin Clark made her return for the Indiana Fever with a bang, leading them to a second consecutive victory since coming back from injury. Clark was instrumental in beating the New York Liberty, and subsequently helped the team take care of the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
During the game, another example of an ongoing WNBA controversy took place. Clark has dealt with rough and physical play since coming into the league, and it has continued in her sophomore season. In the game against the Sun, she got into an altercation with Jacy Sheldon, which led to a brawl.
RELATED: Nike drops insane 'Indiana Fever' Caitlin Clark x Kobe 5 sneaker edition
Sophie Cunningham was at the forefront of the brawl, although both teams got into it quite intensely. After the game, Clark spoke about it, emphasizing that the physical play won't affect her.
"I'm here to play basketball. That's what it is, and my game's going to talk," Clark said at the postgame press conference.
Caitlin's brilliance has proven to be more divisive than people might expect. Players in the league tend to be more physical with her as they attempt to stop Clark from imposing her will on the league. It's great to see her teammates stand up for her as she remains focused on the game.
So far, Clark has given as good as he has gotten in the WNBA. And it's not even affecting her game. She is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game in her first six. And if she stays healthy, Indiana is surely going right back to the playoffs.
