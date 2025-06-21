Clayton Kershaw accidentally involved in Dodgers fan wave that creates viral moment
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Dodgers took game one of the series against the Washington Nationals Friday night, after another impressive start from future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw picked up his third win of the season after going five innings in the Dodgers' 6-5 victory in front of their home crowd.
Getting the chance to see Kershaw in action in the 18th year of his career is one of those can't miss moments. However, the legendary pitcher found himself in a viral moment by complete accident.
Kershaw's setup before the pitch has become iconic. So, when the legendary pitcher tossed his arms in the sky at the exact time the crowd wave got to the fans behind home plate, we all were witnesses to pure magic.
If only Kershaw could have delivered a perfect strike in that moment. Instead, he delivered one of the worst pitches we've ever seen him throw.
Kershaw had a difficult 2024 campaign. The Dodgers pitcher appeared in just seven games last season, which is a total he has already matched this season. One of the greatest of all time is looking to finish his legendary career on a high note. Now, he can add that he was a part of the wave at least one time in his career at Dodger Stadium.
