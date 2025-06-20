Eli Manning gets best of Tom Brady again after wild WWE entrance at Fanatics Fest
By Matt Reed
One of the most fascinating storylines in NFL history will forever be the Super Bowl rivalry that ensued when Eli Manning and the New York Giants took down legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on two different occasions.
RELATED: Tom Brady will receive special honor from New England Patriots during NFL preseason
It's become more evident over the years that Brady hasn't gotten over those two defeats, and that bitterness was on display again Friday at Fanatics Fest - an event hosted by Michael Rubin's Fanatics brand.
The former Patriots star entered the show with an epic WWE-inspired entrance that used Cody Rhodes' trademarked theme and Brady walking out while holding a championship belt.
However, he quickly turned heel by ripping apart a Giants jersey and stomping on a Philadelphia Eagles jersey before Manning came out and pretended to attack his former adversary.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Buss family sells majority stake in Los Angeles Lakers after $10 billion valuation
SPORTS MEDIA: Magic Johnson breaks silence on Buss family selling Lakers for $10 billion
MLB: Multiple groups bidding to purchase homeless MLB franchise
NFL: NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
WNBA: Fever star Sophie Cunningham jerseys sell out after viral WNBA brawl