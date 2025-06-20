Kobe Bryant's five-star nephew commits to Oregon football program
By Tyler Reed
Over the last 25 years, it would be a safe bet to call the Oregon Ducks one of the top programs in college football.
Year after year, the Ducks find themselves in the playoff discussion, and a big reason for that is the program's ability to bring in talent.
Recently, the team landed a massive commitment from five-star safety Jett Washington, who just saw happens to be the nephew of one of the greatest NBA players of all time.
Washington is the nephew of the late, great Kobe Bryant. Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers legend's family tree continues to have a list of impressive talents all over the sports world.
According to On3 Sports, Washington is the 26th best recruit in the 2026 recruiting class, and the third best safety in the class.
After the signing of Washington, the Ducks now have the seventh best class in college football, where they trail Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU, and USC.
Last season, Oregon finished 31-1 on the year, with their lone loss being to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes would cruise through the College Football Playoff, winning the national championship in the first year of the CFP's expansion.
Oregon will be looking for revenge against their Big Ten rival this upcoming season.
