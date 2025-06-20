Kobe Bryant's five-star nephew commits to Oregon football program

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Jett Washington has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 205 S from Las Vegas, NV chose the Ducks over USC & Alabama



He is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant



“God is good, Sco Ducks 🦆”https://t.co/k42A6LpJMb pic.twitter.com/CS8wt5ZkO8