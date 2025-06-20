Livvy Dunne accidentally breaks FIFA World Cup trophy in hilarious Instagram post
By Tyler Reed
Fanatics is hosting a sports fan's dream with their Fanatics Fest taking place in New York City over the weekend.
The festival has everything for every sports fan, as athletes from every sport are showing up for the dream sports weekend.
One of the most popular names in sports right now is former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne. Dunne has taken the world by storm, so it was a no brainer to have the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model appear at the festival.
Recently, Dunne shared a hilarious video on her Instagram that soccer fans may not consider to be "cute".
While showing off her futbol skills, Dunne accidentally drilled what we hope is a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy. After realizing what happened, Dunne went to check the damage, then did what anyone would do in that situation and took the jog straight out of frame.
It has been a massive year for Dunne. Back in May, the former college gymnast shared that she would be one of the cover models for the 2025 edition of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition.
The cover model star also got a chance to watch her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, over this past week. Dunne shared a hilarious screenshot of the Detroit Tigers mascot shooting his shot, with Dunne swatting down the mascot's hopes like Dikembe Mutombo.
Everything is coming up Dunne, except her soccer skills. That may need some work.
