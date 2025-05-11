Shedeur Sanders has perfect response to critics, doubters at Browns rookie minicamp
By Josh Sanchez
New Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is beginning his NFL career with a chip on his shoulder after an unprecedented slide in the 2025 draft.
Sanders, who was a projected top 10 pick, fell to the fifth round before the Browns pulled the trigger and called his name.
Earlier in the draft, the Browns had selected another quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.
MORE: Mel Kiper Jr. 'disgusted' by Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft slide
Now in his first rookie minicamp, Sanders knows that there are many critics and doubters about his ability to transition into a star NFL signal-caller. But he's not worried about the outside noise.
"My job here isn’t to prove people wrong, It’s to prove myself right," Sanders said when asked about those who think he wasn't talented enough to be a top pick.
That is exactly the mindset you want from a rookie quarterback who is coming in to prove he belongs.
MORE: NFL Draft expert reveals potential reason for Shedeur Sanders' freefall
Sanders has said that his freefall may have been a blessing and he's exactly where God wanted him to be, and he's carrying himself as some who is not cocky like the narratives painted him, but as someone who is ready to show NFL teams what they missed out on.
And evveryone who watched Sanders throughout his college career knows teams missed out on a great player.
In his final year at Colorado, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions.
