NFL Draft expert reveals potential reason for Shedeur Sanders' freefall

Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft freefall has been a hot topic of discussion and Todd McShay revealed part of the potential reason for his draft day slide.

By Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft has been memorable and there are still four rounds remaining. The biggest storyline through the first two days has been the unprecedented fall for Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders entered the draft as a potential top 10 pick, but after three rounds he remains on the board.

There are varying opinions on what led to Sanders' draft day slide -- whether it be his famous father Deion Sanders or personality concerns -- but draft expert Todd McShay shared another story making the rounds in NFL circles.

According to McShay, Sanders' pre-draft interview with the New York Giants did not go over well.

McShay said Shedeur and Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not have a good interaction with Sanders not being prepared and having a negative reaction after being called out.

He made the comments on his podcast leading up to the draft.

Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's only a matter of time until Sanders has his name called, but just when that moment comes remains to be seen.

Regardless of who lands Sanders, they will be getting an accurate quarterback who can bring a level of swagger and leadership that helped turn around two college programs.

