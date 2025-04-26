Mel Kiper Jr. 'disgusted' by Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft slide
By Josh Sanchez
The biggest storyline in the 2025 NFL Draft has been the shocking freefall for Colorado superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was at one point projected as a top five pick.
The first two days of the draft have come and gone, with Sanders still available and draft analysts in disbelief.
One of the most vocal critics of Sanders' draft day slide has been ESPN guru Mel Kiper, who went on a lengthy rant as Sanders fell into the fourth round.
“I’ll tell ya what- Shedeur makes no sense to me. I mean, we could go to 102 picks and end today without Shedeur Sanders being picked,” he said, per AwfulAnnouncing.com. “That’s nonsensical. This kid should’ve been a first-round draft choice.
“He’s gonna be a hell of a quarterback in this league and he will cause a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of anguish for the teams that passed on him. He’s gonna come in, he’ll have a chip. He’ll come in motivated more than ever before. Kirk Cousins was a fourth-round pick. Right?
"He was a fourth-round pick. Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick. There have been some quarterbacks in the NFL who didn’t go that early. I don’t even wanna mention Brady. He had to wait until the end of the sixth round. But Shedeur Sanders should have been a 1, he’s gonna be a 4. We’ll see what happens.”
As Shedeur's NFL Draft slide led to falling into the fourth round, Kiper was left "disgusted" by the unprecedented freefall.
It will be interesting to see how far Sanders falls on Day 3 of the draft, but Kiper will be waiting to give the team who ultimately selects him their flowers.
