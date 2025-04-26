Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft prank callers revealed as Ole Miss frat bros
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL Draft has not gone as planned for Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders, who was once a projected top five pick. Instead of hearing his name called early, Sanders has had a freefall in the draft and is still available on Day 3.
During his shocking fall, Sanders received a call from someone posing as a member of the New Orleans Saints front officie.
The prank callers told Sanders he would be their pick before he realized the call was phony.
Now, video of the prank call has gone viral with the prank callers revealed to be Ole Miss frat bros who shared the call online.
The prank call is a new low.
Sanders is already going through enough while watching his hopes of being a high draft pick slip away and adding unnecessary stress and drama to the moment was uncalled for.
Luckily, Sanders is poised and has a strong support system that has been by his side while he continues to wait for his name to be called.
