Brenda Song is every emotional sports fan in her mic'd up moment for Lakers game
By Tyler Reed
Lost in all the highlights of the NFL Draft has been the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. On Thursday night, the New York Knicks outlasted the Detroit Pistons in a very physical Game 3, to go up in the series 2-1.
Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in hopes of taking a series lead of their own.
This past Tuesday, the Lakers would roll the Timberwolves to even the odds, and Lakers fans were letting the team from Minnesota hear it all night long.
Watching a game at whatever the Lakers call their arena now (it will always be Staples Center to me), one will certainly see many stars in attendance.
For Game 2, the Lakers had Brenda Song mic'd up for one of the most legendary moments in mic'd up history.
Song, alongside her husband, Macaulay Culkin, were living in the moment as the Lakers evened the odds in their first round matchup.
We've all been in Song's shoes before. Sometimes, the atmosphere of a big game can lead you to hold your breath for every moment.
However, the Lakers will not have Song's help on Friday night. Instead, it will be a crowd completely against them as the next two games are in Minnesota.
