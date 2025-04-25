Patriots' first round pick shows off superhuman strength in workout clip
By Tyler Reed
No matter how great they become in their NFL career, when a team selects an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft, it doesn't heap the same praise as a selection of a skill position player.
However, without a strong offensive line, your favorite team is more than likely hanging in the basement of the league, wondering how they can get to the top.
The New England Patriots' first round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft was one the franchise hopes will become the great protector of quarterback Drake Maye.
RELATED: Latest NFL Draft rumor is that Shedeur Sanders won't be next QB selected
The Patriots decided to select Will Campbell, the offensive tackle from LSU. Campbell is a massive six feet six, 314 lbs., making him a hard target to move out of the way for any edge rusher.
To make him even more frightening, the LSU football program shared a video of Campbell squatting 616 pounds.
To put that in perspective for myself, that is a little over three times my body weight. I've been dieting, so it would have been more if I were knocking back Graeter's Ice Cream on a daily basis.
It appears the Patriots have selected a member of the Avengers; now, the franchise hopes he can be the hero they want him to be.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Titans make it official, select Miami QB Cam Ward with first pick in 2025 NFL Draft
NFL: Roger Goodell says 'we gotta shorten' the first round of the NFL Draft
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl
Roundup: Friday Roundup: Titans find QB, Sanders must wait, epic Thunder comeback, and more