Shedeur Sanders not being selected on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft leaves fans stunned
By Tyler Reed
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has yet to find his NFL home.
Once thought of as a top pick in the draft, Sanders has slid down the draft in one of the more insane stories to happen in NFL history.
Players like Jalen Milroe and Dillion Gabriel have all been selected, leaving fans absolutely shocked about what has happened with Sanders.
NFL insider Adam Schefter reported late on Day 2 about what he had heard about why Sanders may be falling down draft boards.
Schefter mentioned the typical things you hear about a player that might slide down the draft boards. The biggest being that he may not have interviewed well during the draft process, which wouldn't stop a team from selecting a top talent.
During ESPN's coverage of Day 2, Mel Kiper was basically pleading with teams to take Sanders, or they might regret it.
In my life, I'm not sure I've ever seen someone who is figured to be a sure-fire first round pick still waiting to hear his name called after the third round.
Sure, this will provide a major chip on the shoulder of Sanders. However, it has to be mentally taxing for this to be happening when all eyes are on you. Just where will Sanders end up on Day 3?
