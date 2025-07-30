NBA star arrested for illegal gambling, connected to Israeli organized crime leader
Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested along with five other defendants, including a suspected high-level member of an Israeli organized crime group, on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business out of an Encino mansion Arenas owned.
The charges, filed by the Department of Justice in the Central District of California, include one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business.
MORE: ESPN cuts ties with Shannon Sharpe after lawsuit settlement
Arenas is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday along with the five other defendants. The DOJ identified one, 49-year-old Yevgeni Gershman, as "a suspected high-level member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group."
Arenas, 43, played for the Golden State Warriors (2001-03), Washington Wizards (2003-11), Orlando Magic (2011) and Memphis Grizzlies (2011-12) across 11 NBA seasons.
The announcement from the DOJ contains even more lurid details about the poker games hosted at the mansion Arenas rented out:
"Gershman hired young women who, in exchange for tips, served drinks, provided massages, and offered companionship to the poker players. The women were charged a “tax” – a percentage of their earnings from working the games. Chefs, valets, and armed security guards also were hired to staff these illegal poker games. "- DOJ release
The DOJ release states the six men face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count if convicted.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CBB: BYU freshman star AJ Dybantsa shows off absurd leaping ability during practice
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals new partnership after cancer diagnosis
NFL: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam names scapegoat if Shedeur Sanders flops in Cleveland
WNBA: Angel Reese's necklace fuels Wendell Carter Jr dating rumors before Sky-Mystics game
VIRAL: Ravens stars hilariously plead for Michael Phelps to teach team to swim