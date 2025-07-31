Joy Taylor reveals people could be surprised by her next career move
By Tyler Reed
Earlier this month, it was announced that Joy Taylor would be out at Fox Sports as the network had decided to make a few changes to its daily format.
Taylor's name was involved in a lawsuit regarding sexual misconduct at the network; now she could be starting another journey very soon.
The former "Speak" host was a guest on "Let Her Shoot", and during the conversation, Taylor hinted at her future.
“I’m not limiting myself… I’ve worked with a bunch of different people over the years, people I never thought that I would end up partnering up with. And you know, platforms have their reputations, but I guess so do I,” Taylor said.
Then she went on to say that what she does next could surprise people.
The episode dove into many other things besides Taylor's future. Including a conversation about the pay of WNBA players.
The players made a statement during WNBA All-Star weekend by wearing shirts that said, "Pay us what you owe us."
The WNBA has seen an explosion in popularity over the last few seasons, and now the players are seeking a change in the pay scale.
As for Taylor's future, it is unknown what her next move is. But her fans should be expecting the unexpected after these comments.
