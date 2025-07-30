Pittsburgh Steelers fans erupt in support of T.J. Watt during The Pat McAfee Show
By Matt Reed
NFL fans have the tendency to go crazy when they're supporting their favorite teams, and that was definitely the case Wednesday when the Pittsburgh Steelers faithful attended Pat McAfee's show during training camp.
The Pat McAfee Show appeared on location at Steelers camp this week and the Pittsburgh fans had some very funny messages during the show when defensive stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward appeared on stage with McAfee and his crew.
First, Steelers supporters started off by taunting Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett with a rousing 'F**k Myles Garrett' chant before eventually shifting to show their support for Watt.
Even though the Browns and Steelers aren't favored to win their NFC North division next season, it adds yet another layer to their heated rivalry that has spanned for decades.
