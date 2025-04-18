Did Pat McAfee tease massive appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 41?
By Tyler Reed
WrestleMania is the time of year when professional wrestling fans expect the unexpected. The WWE attempts to top what they did the year before at every WrestleMania.
This year won't be any different. WrestleMania 41 is the marquee attraction this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Wrestling fans are flocking to "Sin City" to watch their favorites compete on "the grandest stage of them all."
However, fans are always looking for the next big surprise, and Pat McAfee may have teased a very big guest appearance for the biggest show on the WWE calendar.
During 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Friday, McAfee was discussing the big show with his crew and WWE commentating partner Michael Cole. During that conversation, McAfee teased that President Donald Trump could possibly be on his way to watch the show.
Those not well-versed in WWE history wouldn't know that the President is actually a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.
The 45th and 47th President of the United States of America was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013.
Trump has a long history with the company; however, his 'Battle of the Billionaires' matchup with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23 may be his biggest moment in his WWE tenure.
The President is no stranger when it comes to appearing at sporting events. Trump has been seen on numerous occasions at UFC events as a guest of Dana White.
