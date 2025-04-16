NBA legend Charles Barkley rips potential Stephen A. Smith presidential run
By Matt Reed
The sports media industry is loaded with colorful personalities, and when it comes to the NBA there's arguably no bigger figures in the pundit game right now outside of Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith.
RELATED: Jason Kidd compares Luka Doncic trade to legendary Babe Ruth deal
While the duo are at competing networks, the two have a lot of back-and-forth history taking jabs at each other and that continued recently when Barkley was asked about his fellow commentator buddy considering a presidential run in 2028.
Barkley doesn't exactly seem thrilled with the idea of Smith pursuing the presidency, and that resulted in him telling SI Media Podcast host Jimmy Traina to "knock it off" when he brought up the subject.
Smith has made it known recently that he's taking the idea of running for president seriously, and that's included him appearing on a wide variety of political and sports programs.
This will be an interesting story to see develop soon when Barkley and Smith technically become coworkers because the former's show 'Inside the NBA' will be broadcast on ESPN starting in the 2025/26 season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
VIRAL: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
CFB: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games
NFL: Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with meaningful tattoo
SPORTS MEDIA: Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV