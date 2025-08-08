Shams Charania hilariously reveals the work-life balance of a sports insider
By Tyler Reed
The life of a sports insider has to be one of the most insane lives that anyone could ever want to live. It means having to be on 24/7.
News breaks at every second of the day, and no one is currently doing it better in the NBA than Shams Charania.
Recently, Charania spoke with "The Sports Reporter" team on ESPN and discussed what his work-life balance looks like.
In the world of having to be first, Charania basically explained that there is no life outside of the job of being an insider.
"I've had to walk out on dates, a lot of social events. My friends don't really like me. There are just moments where I'm just always gonna choose this," Charania explained.
I'm sure the money is good in being one of the top insiders in sports. But what good is the money when you don't really get to spend it with the people you care about?
I've said this before, and I keep coming back to it: sports media sucks. The more I fall into its grasp, the more disgusting I feel. Choosing a blockbuster trade over watching The Dark Knight trilogy with the boys is a sin in my book.
At least you reported that news first and got all the likes. Yay!
