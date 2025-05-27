NBA insider Shams Charania predicts 'craziest' NBA offseason ever
By Matt Reed
The NBA Playoffs are down to four teams, and with the postseason nearing an end some teams are already thinking ahead to the 2025/26 season and the upcoming NBA Draft where Duke superstar Cooper Flagg and other elite prospects will make the jump to the league.
RELATED: LeBron James, Steve Nash left baffled by 'eye in the sky' camera during NBA Playoffs
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and hinted at a major few months ahead after discussing the upcoming NBA offseason.
While Charania did discuss the immense possibilities for teams in the draft, the ESPN insider also went on to say that executives around the league are anticipating big movement amongst stars around the NBA.
While he didn't mention any names specifically with McAfee, top players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more have been linked to moves this summer. There has already been lots of speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo's future with teams thinking about potential trade packages that could entice the Milwaukee Bucks this summer.
With the Dallas Mavericks shockingly winning the NBA Draft number one pick after trading away Luka Doncic, the NBA offseason for certain teams has already gotten off to an exciting start.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
CFB: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA
MLB: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend
WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks
VIRAL VIDEO: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience