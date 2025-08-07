Top-ranked 2027 college football recruit shocks after snubbing Georgia Bulldogs
By Matt Reed
College football season is nearly back, and while many fans are focused on top talents like Arch Manning returning to the field in the coming weeks one of the sport's future stars has made his decision on where he will play in 2027.
RELATED: Texas football program shares gorgeous look at renovated locker room
LaDamion Guyton, the top-ranked recruit in the 2027 class, revealed that he will be playing at Texas Tech after selecting the Big 12 school over SEC programs Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Guyton has become one of the standout defensive prospects as a pass rusher after spending his high school career at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School.
“God doesn’t make mistakes,” Guyton told Rivals. “I didn’t think I’d commit this early either, but after talking with my mom, it just felt right. That visit showed me exactly what I needed to see.”
While Guyton has expressed his commitment to the Red Raiders, it's still possible that Georgia and other top programs circle him as they still have two years until the star edge rusher enters the college football landscape.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL commissioner suggests ESPN could spin NFL RedZone into other sports coverage
NBA: Chicago Bulls bringing back iconic red pinstripe uniforms
NFL: Fans rejoice as HBO's 'Hard Knocks' returns with Buffalo Bills
VIRAL: Mike Vrabel bloodied after NFL scuffle breaks out between Commanders, Patriots
WNBA: Fans react as another thrown dildo hits Sophie Cunningham during a game