Luka Doncic goes viral driving around in new $2 million car
Following an NBA Finals run in 2024, Luka Doncic experienced the season from hell. The Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers, and stories about his drinking and poor fitness followed for months. To top it all off, LA was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
The narrative has changed during the offseason. Doncic has committed to his fitness so hard, he's on the cover of Men's Health Magazine. Luka also just signed a brand new 3-year, $165 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now he's going viral after spending some of that money.
RELATED: NBA insider explains how Lakers leadership got Luka Doncic to extend his contract
The Slovenian superstar has always been fond of cars, and he was recently spotted driving around in a Rimac Nevera. The all-electric hypercar has a starting price of $2.2 million. Fans on social media reacted to the viral clip.
"Rimac Nevera R. 0-300 km/h in under 8 seconds, insane. Luka knows his cars," one fan wrote. "Those streets aren't worthy," said another fan.
"That LA money is different, boy wow," a third fan commented. "He might have the best car collection in the league," a fourth fan said. ·
RELATED: Draymond Green thinks Luka Doncic has an NBA MVP season loading
"He moving like he play for the lakers fr," a fifth fan wrote. "I'm telling you, this man is feeling himself right now. Putting the league on notice, I love the confidence," claimed a sixth.
This is an example of the sort of attention Luka must get used to now that he plays for the Lakers. All this praise can quickly turn to cirticism, though. All the offseason swag in the world won't mean much unless he delivers when it's time next season, though.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL commissioner suggests ESPN could spin NFL RedZone into other sports coverage
NBA: Chicago Bulls bringing back iconic red pinstripe uniforms
NFL: Fans rejoice as HBO's 'Hard Knocks' returns with Buffalo Bills
VIRAL: Mike Vrabel bloodied after NFL scuffle breaks out between Commanders, Patriots
WNBA: Fans react as another thrown dildo hits Sophie Cunningham during a game