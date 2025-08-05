ESPN analyst believes Denver Broncos' ceiling this season is a Super Bowl appearance
By Tyler Reed
In Sean Payton's second year with the Denver Broncos, the Super Bowl-winning coach put the league on notice by leading the team to a postseason berth.
The unexpected season by the Broncos now has even higher expectations this season after such a successful 2024.
RELATED: Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow 'got better', which Bengals' coach will need to keep job
On Tuesday, ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum is going all in on the Broncos with his hot take that the team has the potential to make the Super Bowl this upcoming season.
When talking about the ceiling for the Broncos this upcoming season on "First Take", Tannenbaum feels the Broncos offense could look like the current Buffalo Bills offense, and believes they have a championship caliber defense to match that.
Yes, last season was last season. But the Broncos' run was ended by the Bills in a wild card matchup that proved Denver wasn't on the same level as Buffalo.
RELATED: Bills GM 'disappointed' by running back James Cook's decision to stop practicing
So, how much can change in a year? Honestly, a lot. However, are the Broncos really on that top level of the AFC with teams like the Bills and Baltimore Ravens? Maybe I eat crow in January, but it feels more like this team could be fighting for a postseason berth rather than comfortably watching the battles late in the season.
It's summer still. The time for hot takes is still in session. This feels like a massive hot take.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
Roundup: Lakers secure Luka, MLB Speedway Classic, Jerry is Jerry, and more
MLB: Aaron Boone running out of time as Yankees continue to slip in postseason standings
NFL: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel's dark reason for not having such a great morning
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN hires viral content creator Katie Feeney to join multiple shows on network