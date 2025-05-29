The Big Lead

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives teammates their flowers after Thunder reach NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared the love with his teammates after punching their ticket to the NBA Finals.

By Josh Sanchez

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates with the West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates with the West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The crowd at Paycom Center on Wednesday night was treated to a show with Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team to a dominant Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves which punched their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who was recently named NBA MVP, recorded 34 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in the 124-94 win.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander was named the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP and celebrated with his teammates at center court.

While discussing the series and his performance, Gilgeous-Alexander made sure to praise his teammates and give them their flowers.

Oklahoma City Thunder players Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talk to the media after defeat
Oklahoma City Thunder players Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talk to the media after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"Of course, I want to thank my teammates. Without them, I’m nothing. Clear as day. "I don't have 124 points by myself. I love these guys to death," Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game.

"This is a step in the right direction. We have a lot more work to do. We know that and that’s what we're focusing on."

The Thunder will now have some time to enjoy their Western Conference championship and first NBA Finals berth since 2012 while they wait to learn who their opponent will be.

The Indiana Pacers currently lead the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, 3-1, with Game 5 set for Thursday, May 29.

Tip-off at Madison Square Garden is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.

A view of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
A view of the Larry O'Brien Trophy. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

