Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing
By Matt Reed
Even after a career night that saw the Indiana Pacers move a step closer to reaching the NBA Finals, one of ESPN's most outspoken personalities appears to be unmoved by Tyrese Haliburton no matter how incredible he is on the court.
RELATED: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton records legendary first half stats in NBA Playoffs
The Pacers star helped Indiana take a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks Tuesday night after putting up a historic performance that included dropping a 30-point triple-double and becoming the first player in NBA history to go the entire game without a turnover in the process.
However, in typical Stephen A. Smith fashion, the ESPN personality was on his show First Take the morning after discussing how he still doesn't believe that Haliburton has done enough to warrant being included in the 'superstar' conversation.
"I need to see more consistency before I give him that kind of label," Smith said alongside Jay Williams and Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo on the set of First Take.
Williams was quick to jump to the defense of Haliburton, citing his amazing performances throughout the postseason that have put the Pacers in a position to reach the finals for the first time in near a quarter of a century.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN personality Pat McAfee trolls Knicks, celebrity fans before Pacers secure win
CFB: EA Sports College Football 26 cover unveiled featuring 2 star receivers
SPORTS MEDIA: Legendary sportscaster shares deeply personal reason for avoiding sports gambling
WNBA: WNBA releases statement on investigation into racist comments at Sky-Fever game
VIRAL: Social media caught Atlanta Falcons trolling their team with Super Bowl mishap