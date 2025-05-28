The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing

The ESPN personality had some strong words about the Indiana Pacers star after diving into the 'superstar' debate on First Take.

By Matt Reed

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton during the NBA Playoffs
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton during the NBA Playoffs / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Even after a career night that saw the Indiana Pacers move a step closer to reaching the NBA Finals, one of ESPN's most outspoken personalities appears to be unmoved by Tyrese Haliburton no matter how incredible he is on the court.

RELATED: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton records legendary first half stats in NBA Playoffs

The Pacers star helped Indiana take a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks Tuesday night after putting up a historic performance that included dropping a 30-point triple-double and becoming the first player in NBA history to go the entire game without a turnover in the process.

However, in typical Stephen A. Smith fashion, the ESPN personality was on his show First Take the morning after discussing how he still doesn't believe that Haliburton has done enough to warrant being included in the 'superstar' conversation.

"I need to see more consistency before I give him that kind of label," Smith said alongside Jay Williams and Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo on the set of First Take.

Williams was quick to jump to the defense of Haliburton, citing his amazing performances throughout the postseason that have put the Pacers in a position to reach the finals for the first time in near a quarter of a century.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA: ESPN personality Pat McAfee trolls Knicks, celebrity fans before Pacers secure win

CFB: EA Sports College Football 26 cover unveiled featuring 2 star receivers

SPORTS MEDIA: Legendary sportscaster shares deeply personal reason for avoiding sports gambling

WNBA: WNBA releases statement on investigation into racist comments at Sky-Fever game

VIRAL: Social media caught Atlanta Falcons trolling their team with Super Bowl mishap

Home/NBA