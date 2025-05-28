Angel Reese raves over signature Reebok logo, thanks mom for name
By Josh Sanchez
Wednesday was a big day for WNBA superstar Angel Reese, who continues to shine as one of the faces and most marketable players in the league.
The Chicago Sky forward unveiled her signature Reebok logo ahead of a signature sneaker release that is expected to come in early 2026.
Reese signed with Reebok following her career at LSU, thanks to her close relationship with Shaquille O'Neal, who is the President of Reebok Basketball.
After the logo -- which incorporates her initials "A" and "R" along with a halo -- was unveiled, Reese couldn't help but to share her excitement on social media along with a shoutout to her mom.
"Sorry just had to 'double' back, she wrote on X. "LOGO SO FIRE! It’s like my momma named me so perfect (after her of course) because she knew this moment would come! LOVE LOVE LOVE!"
For those who don't know, Reese's mom is also named Angel, hence the shoutout.
This season, Reese picked up right where she left off in her rookie year and is once again averaging a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and two steals per game.
