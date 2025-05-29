Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs absent from practice after viral boat video
By Matt Reed
The New England Patriots added a major weapon at wide receiver early in the offseason, however, Stefon Diggs is already making waves for off-field NFL activities, which doesn't bode well for the veteran under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
On Tuesday, Diggs went viral after appearing on a boat with celebrity girlfriend Cardi B and a host of other women. Diggs allegedly found himself in hot water as well for passing around bags of a pink substance that some speculated to be drugs, but the bigger story came Wednesday when the wideout was absent from Patriots practice.
Vrabel addressed the situation at practice Wednesday, calling out Diggs and the team for saying "we want to make great decisions on and off the field."
The Patriots will have to monitor the situation closely as the regular season nears, especially now that Diggs is even more in the spotlight with his hip-hop girlfriend surrounding him more recently.
