Tyrese Haliburton appreciates Pacers fans' support for his father during NBA Playoffs
By Matt Reed
Tyrese Haliburton is coming off of a career performance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals during the NBA Playoffs, and the Indiana Pacers star might have had extra motivation because of one of his family members being in attendance for the outing against the New York Knicks.
Tuesday night's win over the Knicks marked the first game Haliburton's father, John, was back in the arena to watch his son play after being temporarily banned from games based on his wild on-court encounter with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the postseason.
While it was certainly an exciting moment for the Haliburton family, the Pacers guard let fans and reporters know that his father wasn't exactly struggling not being at games and that he was "in a beautiful home sitting very pretty" watching the NBA Playoffs.
Haliburton and his teammates are now just one game away from reaching the NBA Finals, which would mark their first appearance in the championship round since 2000 when Indiana lost to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers.
