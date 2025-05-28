Charles Barkley issues strong case against 'face of the NBA' Anthony Edwards
By Matt Reed
There's been a clear discourse across sports media over recent months in regards to the 'face of the NBA' conversation, and that continued during the NBA Playoffs Tuesday night when a league legend was talking about his three favorites to lead the NBA into the future.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been thrust into the conversation based on his team's incredible season, but Charles Barkley isn't sharing any of those sentiments after issuing a strong statement on the young scorer.
Barkley stated that his vote for "the face of the NBA is SGA, Joker and Giannis" and that Edwards hasn't earned the right just yet to be placed in the same category as the three players he named.
In fairness to Barkley, two of the three players he mentioned have won NBA championships, while league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are a win away from reaching the finals for the first time since they managed to put their unbelievably youthful core together.
