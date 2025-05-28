Phillies fans berate Braves pitcher Spencer Strider after hurting Bryce Harper
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Phillies never need a reason to find ways to draw anger in their MLB rivalry against the Atlanta Braves, but Tuesday night's matchup in the City of Brotherly Love added another layer to that hatred after Braves pitcher Spencer Strider injured one of Philly's biggest stars.
RELATED: Eagles GM Howie Roseman throws first pitch at Phillies game to electric ovation
Bryce Harper exited the game in the first inning after being hit by a Strider pitch, and Phillies fans across Citizen's Bank Park let the Braves pitcher know for the rest of the game just how angry they were at him.
While Philadelphia went on to win the game, Braves players and staff clearly weren't loving the hate that Strider was getting from the crowd and that resulted in the team's bullpen telling security to remove certain fans.
Strider has a negative history with Phillies fans, which included him saying back in 2023 that he would prefer to pitch games in Philadelphia without fans present and that only resulted in the city getting louder than ever when he hit the mound.
All in all, this will just add another layer to the rivalry as the season goes on, especially if both NL East teams are in the playoff conversation heading into the final months of 2025.
