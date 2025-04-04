Scott Van Pelt says he's "stealing money" while announcing golf tournaments
By Matt Reed
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt has become synonymous with the network over the years for his time on SportsCenter, but as The Masters approach next week that signals another marquee event that SVP has been associated with for many years.
Van Pelt was recently on Jason and Travis Kelce's highly-popular 'New Heights' podcast, and was discussing golf's biggest tournament and how he feels like he's "stealing money" while covering the sport's events.
The comedic topic stemmed from Van Pelt and the Kelce brothers talking about the ESPN anchor's career broadcasting games, which has been a very limited part of his job as he covers the biggest topics in sports on SportsCenter nightly.
The Masters kicks off next week with a star-studded field of players like Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm all featuring the tournament.
