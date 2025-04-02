New expansion TGL team could bring massive Texas stars into the league
By Matt Reed
The first season of TGL is in the books after Atlanta Drive Golf Club took home the inaugural title in 2025, but there are already plans to make the league bigger next year with the introduction of a new franchise.
While the league certainly has put on a good show thus far, TGL certainly wants to expand its reach in Year 2 and continue to draw big names to their events. The league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could be getting exactly that wih a reported Dallas franchise in the works.
The Associated Press has reported that the Dallas team could be bidding upwards of $77 million to join TGL, but the potential for local players to join makes it even more exciting.
Texas locals like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and more would not only create an extremely talented team when they take the course, but it would also be another sign that top players are willing to consistently compete on this more laid-back format of golf.
