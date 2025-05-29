Browns fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales
By Tyler Reed
It was the biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a drastic fall, after many felt the former Buffaloes star would be a first-round pick.
Sanders didn't hear his name called on day one of the draft. He didn't even hear his name called on day two. Sanders would have to wait until day three to hear his name called, as the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round.
The Browns also took former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round, which had many scratching their heads as to why they would take Sanders.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' draft slide: a cautionary tale and a new opportunity
However, it's probably better to never question anything the Browns do, because you will leave that discussion more confused than you already were.
Being a fifth-round pick means Sanders missed out on first-round money. However, if recent rookie jersey sales are any indication, Sanders will have his chance to make plenty of income in sponsorships.
According to Cllct, Sanders leads all other 2025 rookies in jersey sales.
The top ten are:
1. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns
2. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Jacksonville Jaguars
3. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans
4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
5. Abdul Carter, Edge, New York Giants
6. Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants
7. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
8. Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers
9. Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears
10. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Sanders' former college teammate, Travis Hunter, is in second place, and first overall pick Cam Ward is in third place. It's apparent that Sanders moves the needle.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing
NFL: Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs absent from practice after viral boat video
MLB: Phillies fans berate Braves pitcher Spencer Strider after hurting Bryce Harper
SPORTS MEDIA: Angel Reese raves over signature Reebok logo, thanks mom for name
VIRAL: WNBA star Caitlin Clark gets new role with Indiana Fever during injury rehab