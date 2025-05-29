ESPN analyst gives surprising trade destination for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Matt Reed
The NBA season is nearing a close as the conference finals finish up, and many are speculating around the league that this offseason will be one of the most chaotic we've seen in recent years, especially given the fact that top superstars are anticipating moves.
One of the biggest names to watch this summer is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could be leaving the Eastern Conference team after joining back in 2013 and winning an NBA championship.
While many NBA insiders have insinuated that a Western Conference team like the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs could be the best-equipped to land Antetokounmpo this offseason, ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst thinks it wouldn't be wise for him to move out west.
"The move for Giannis, if he has the control, is to go to the East," Windhorst said on ESPN morning program Get Up.
Windhorst explained that with the current talent in the Western Conference that Antetokounmpo would be wise to stay in the east and have an easier path to the NBA Finals, however, it remains to be seen which Eastern Conference team would have the assets to entice the Bucks to trade Giannis within the same conference.
The Get Up crew even discussed the possibility of the Boston Celtics making drastic changes within their organization and pursuing Antetokounmpo after the brutal Jayson Tatum injury that played a role in ending the team's season.
