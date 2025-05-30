Charles Barkley roasts Knicks superfan Spike Lee about team's NBA Finals hopes
By Matt Reed
The New York Knicks face elimination Thursday night in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the team's biggest superfan revealed what he give away in order for his team to continue their NBA Playoffs run and potentially win the championship.
RELATED: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton drops merchandise taking shot at NBA haters
Nobody within the Knicks fanbase is better associated with the team than filmmaker and actor Spike Lee, and the New Yorker joined the Inside The NBA crew on TNT before Game 5 of the Knicks' series against the Indiana Pacers.
Lee made a bold statement to Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Co., stating that he would "give up an Oscar for the Knicks to win a championship."
However, Barkley was quick to throw in a joke and extinguish Lee's excitement over his favorite team when he responded by saying that the celebrity filmmaker won't have to give away his award because the Knicks don't have a shot at winning the title.
New York needs to win out against the Pacers in order to come back from their 3-1 deficit and potentially reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing
NFL: Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs absent from practice after viral boat video
MLB: Phillies fans berate Braves pitcher Spencer Strider after hurting Bryce Harper
SPORTS MEDIA: Angel Reese raves over signature Reebok logo, thanks mom for name
VIRAL: WNBA star Caitlin Clark gets new role with Indiana Fever during injury rehab