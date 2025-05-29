The Big Lead

Angel Reese, Reebok unveil 'Pretty Gritty' PE for WNBA superstar

WNBA star Angel Reese and Reebok Basketball have unvieiled her first Engine A PE dubbed the 'Pretty Gritty' ahead of its June release.

By Josh Sanchez

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives before a game against the Indiana Fever.
/ Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Reebok Baseketball officially unveiled the WNBA superstar's signature logo earlier this week, and now they are showing off her first-ever Player Exclusive (PE) sneaker.

Reebok unveiled the Engine A 'Pretty Gritty' PE that will be hitting shelves in early June.

The sneaker will feature Reese's signature logo.

The Reebok Engine A 'Pretty Gritty' PE will be available for purchase on Wednesday, June 4, for $120 online and at select locations.

"I'm excited to give fans a glimpse into what's to come in our overall partnership and we're still just getting started,' Reese said about her new PE.

Reese and Reebok will be releasing a signature sneaker for the Sky star in early 2026.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts after a foul call against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half at Footprint Center.
/ Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Reese has been a magnet for endorsements, piling up deals from companies like Reese's, Beats by Dre, McDonalds, Amazon, Playstation, CashApp, Goldman Sachs, and many more to come

This season, Reese picked up right where she left off in her rookie year and is once again averaging a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and two steals per game.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese arrives before a game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
/ Grace Smith-Imagn Images via IndyStar

