Angel Reese, Reebok unveil 'Pretty Gritty' PE for WNBA superstar
By Josh Sanchez
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Reebok Baseketball officially unveiled the WNBA superstar's signature logo earlier this week, and now they are showing off her first-ever Player Exclusive (PE) sneaker.
Reebok unveiled the Engine A 'Pretty Gritty' PE that will be hitting shelves in early June.
The sneaker will feature Reese's signature logo.
The Reebok Engine A 'Pretty Gritty' PE will be available for purchase on Wednesday, June 4, for $120 online and at select locations.
"I'm excited to give fans a glimpse into what's to come in our overall partnership and we're still just getting started,' Reese said about her new PE.
Reese and Reebok will be releasing a signature sneaker for the Sky star in early 2026.
Reese has been a magnet for endorsements, piling up deals from companies like Reese's, Beats by Dre, McDonalds, Amazon, Playstation, CashApp, Goldman Sachs, and many more to come
This season, Reese picked up right where she left off in her rookie year and is once again averaging a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and two steals per game.
