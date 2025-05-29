NFL preseason national TV schedule announced: 2025 dates, times, & channels
The first taste of action that any NFL fan will see this season is when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame game, which takes place in Canton, Ohio.
That game is set for Thursday, July 31st, and will be broadcast by NBC to kick off the Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities.
The matchup between the Lions and Chargers in the preseason will be just the first nationally broadcast game of the preseason slate. The NFL has now officially announced the rest of the national preseason lineup.
Game Dates, Time, and Channel
Thursday, July 31st, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions, NBC, 8 pm ET
Preseason Week 2
Sunday, August 17th, Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears, FOX 8, pm ET
Monday, August 18th, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders, ESPN, 8 pm ET
Preseason Week 3
Thursday, August 21st, New England Patriots vs, New York Giants, Prime Video, 8 pm ET
Friday, August 22nd, Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans, CBS, 8 pm ET
There are plenty of good matchups for the football sickos who are intrguefd by preseason football. For instance, fans will get their first look at the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft when Cam Ward and the Titans take on the Minnesota Vikings in the final week of the preseason.
Stay calm, football is almost here.
