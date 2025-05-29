Dodgers make trade, will try to revive former All-Star's career
The Dodgers have revived the careers of a number of former All-Stars who have fallen on hard times in recent years.
Perhaps most prominently, they claimed future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols from the Angels in 2021, inserted him as their cleanup hitter on Day 1, and saw him boost his batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage the rest of the season. Ultimately, Pujols helped the Dodgers reach the 2021 National League Championship Series.
Alexis Diaz isn't Albert Pujols. But he is a former All-Star closer who's seen his velocity drop every year since his 2022 debut.
Now, thanks to a rare May trade, he's a Dodger.
The Cincinnati Reds traded Diaz, 28, to the Dodgers for 2024 draft pick Mike Villani, whose season in the Arizona Complex League had just begun.
Diaz posted a 2.93 ERA and 75 saves from 2022-24 with the Reds. He began this year on the injured list, struggled with his control, and was optioned to AAA in April.
In 14 games with Triple-A Louisville, Diaz walked 12 batters, hit two more, and allowed nine runs (seven earned) in 13.2 innings.
Diaz made six appearances out of the Reds' bullpen this season and allowed eight runs. The Dodgers will reportedly assign him to Triple-A to work out his issues, and see if he can contribute to their taxed bullpen.
No team's bullpen is more overworked than the Dodgers', who have combined to throw 239.2 innings — an average of 4.1 per game — through the first two months of the season.
The Dodgers enter Friday's World Series rematch against the New York Yankees with a 34-22 record, good for first place in the National League West.
