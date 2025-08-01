The Big Lead

ESPN acquires NFL RedZone in enormous billion-dollar takeover

Scott Hansen and NFL RedZone will have a new home in the future after ESPN's monster deal to acquire the program and other NFL Network properties.

By Matt Reed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett hugs Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after losing in an NFL football game
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett hugs Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after losing in an NFL football game / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NFL season is around the corner in just one month's time, and one of the biggest programs during the year is finding a new home in the future after a massive takeover deal took place Friday.

NFL RedZone is moving to ESPN in a billion-dollar deal, according to Andrew Marchand, which means Scott Hansen and the whip-around NFL program will have an even bigger platform with ESPN's backing in future seasons.

While the deal officially goes through in the coming months, RedZone will remain under NFL Network's control during the 2025 NFL season and will likely change over to ESPN airwaves next season.

Hansen has hosted the seven-hour, commercial-free NFL show since its inception back in 2009 and fans have gotten the chance to see every touchdown and scoring play during the Sunday slate of games

